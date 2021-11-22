Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.16. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

