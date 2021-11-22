Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.16. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

