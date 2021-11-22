William H. Lyon Sells 5,500 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:TMHC opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
