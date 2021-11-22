William H. Lyon Sells 5,500 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

