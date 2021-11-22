Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $226.00 price target on the stock. Williams-Sonoma traded as high as $222.89 and last traded at $222.44, with a volume of 6992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.65.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8% and 2.9%, respectively. Also, the metrics improved 30% and 16% year over year, respectively, given strength across all brands along with 67% accelerated e-commerce growth. Comps increased 16.9% for that period. Impressively, the company lifted its fiscal 2021 outlook once again on solid macro trends. Williams-Sonoma continues to enhance the e-commerce channel, optimize supply chain and undertake cost-control measures to drive growth. Yet, it anticipates heightened supply chain disruptions in the future. Also, higher costs pose a risk.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.96.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

