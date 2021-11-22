Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $191.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.96. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

