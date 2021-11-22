Winco 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Winco has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Winco coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Winco has a total market cap of $249,299.79 and $1.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Winco alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.03 or 0.00376825 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001320 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.26 or 0.01172467 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Winco Profile

Winco is a coin. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 coins and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 coins. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Winco is winco.io

Winco Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.