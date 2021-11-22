Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 320 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $286.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

