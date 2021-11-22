Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 323 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $6,721,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $160.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

