Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 484 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 1.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $154.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.