Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 5.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $56,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 36,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 29.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 24.9% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.85.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $301.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

