Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 660 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $175.65. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

