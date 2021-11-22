WINkLink Reaches Market Cap of $790.71 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, WINkLink has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $790.71 million and $253.07 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00090658 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.13 or 0.07232565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,498.34 or 1.00156030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

