WJ Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.04. 41,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,396. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

