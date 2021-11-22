WJ Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 2.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 895.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.55. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,344. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $252.50 and a 1-year high of $357.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.26 and a 200-day moving average of $317.91.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

