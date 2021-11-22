WJ Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,493,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 7.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.13. 3,964,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,939. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $116.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

