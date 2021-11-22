WJ Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.38. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.56. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

