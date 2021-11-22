Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on November 29th (NASDAQ:WWACU)

Worldwide Webb Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WWACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 29th. Worldwide Webb Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

