Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $431.61 or 0.00732207 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $829,131.49 and approximately $433.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001806 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069166 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073160 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089325 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.62 or 0.07210919 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,588.13 or 0.97694677 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties
