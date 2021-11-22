Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.26.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. 1,008,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,245,744. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after buying an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after buying an additional 1,482,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

