YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in YETI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

