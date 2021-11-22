YIELD App Market Cap Reaches $46.56 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $46.56 million and $603,826.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00225961 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 138,733,220 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.