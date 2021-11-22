Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

