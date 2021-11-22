YOU COIN Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $279,673.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00223565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

