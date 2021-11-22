Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 157,753 shares of company stock worth $10,013,998 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 418.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.21. 18,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

