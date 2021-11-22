Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report sales of $229.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.47 million and the highest is $239.32 million. Groupon reported sales of $343.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $968.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $966.42 million to $969.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $988.85 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 307.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Groupon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth $1,807,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51. Groupon has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $712.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

