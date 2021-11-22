Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on HLX shares. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

HLX stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

