Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $26.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $68.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.73 million, with estimates ranging from $33.21 million to $81.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IMGN. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

IMGN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,183. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

