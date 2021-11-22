Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.06. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.