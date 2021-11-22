Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.27). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,612,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,646,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,118,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYXH stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.