Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Post $1.17 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE WAB traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 897,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,033 shares of company stock worth $11,343,111 in the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.