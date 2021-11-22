Zacks: Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,587. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $757.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fanhua by 185.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fanhua by 62.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 382.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.