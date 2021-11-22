Zacks: Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $206.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.20 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $98.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $777.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $857.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $866.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 374,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 517,893 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. 79,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,102. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

