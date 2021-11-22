Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report sales of $257.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.20 million and the highest is $260.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $237.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,497. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 758,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.