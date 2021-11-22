Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$1.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is ($1.24). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,639,843.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,223,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,258 shares of company stock worth $28,180,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.18. Natera has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.