Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. NeoGames reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGMS traded up $3.83 on Monday, hitting $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,468. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $896.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

