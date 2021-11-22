Zacks: Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

VVV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,068. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 222,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

