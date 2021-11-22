Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce sales of $18.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 million to $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $9.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $57.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,651 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

WVE traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 8,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,926. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $240.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

