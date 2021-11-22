Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CNFR. TheStreet cut shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer in the third quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer in the second quarter worth $301,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFR opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.