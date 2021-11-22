Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 576,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 1,504.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Coty by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 850,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 9,778,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,421,073. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

