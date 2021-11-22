Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $908.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post $908.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $934.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.95 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $723.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE FND opened at $131.70 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.46.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,852 shares of company stock worth $27,848,707 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $354,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after buying an additional 172,592 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

