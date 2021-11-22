Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Post $8.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce earnings of $8.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.75. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $5.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $33.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.50 to $34.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $33.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $36.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $190.84. 219,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,194. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

