Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Joby Aviation.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,268. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

