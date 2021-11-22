Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post sales of $432.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $551.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.66 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 93,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTDR traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 4.41. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
