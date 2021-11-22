Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post sales of $432.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $551.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.66 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 93,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 4.41. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

