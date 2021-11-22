Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. 697,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,437. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after buying an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 439.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 765,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at about $19,171,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after buying an additional 591,293 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

