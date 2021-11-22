Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.97 Million

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce $197.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.47 million to $201.10 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $168.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $690.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $812.04 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,278 shares of company stock valued at $20,236,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $46,510,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM traded down $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $132.85. 26,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,226. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 478.90 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

