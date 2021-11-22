Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $62.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,657 shares of company stock worth $6,195,344. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

