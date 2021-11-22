Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE ED traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

