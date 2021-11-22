Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.82. 18,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,888. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

