Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,207 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 48.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBM opened at $6.92 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

