Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Insperity reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Insperity by 10.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Insperity by 90.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

