Zacks: Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post $1.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 86,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,927. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

